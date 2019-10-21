High school student who brought a gun to school may face felony charges, NC cops say

A 15-year-old may face felony charges for bringing a gun to school, media outlets report.

Administrators and school resource officers at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem received an anonymous tip about the gun and searched the student’s belongings, according to WXII.

The gun was found in the teen’s backpack, WXII reported.

No one was hurt and no threats to students or staff were identified in a preliminary investigation, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The gun was never displayed on campus, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Felony possession of a firearm on educational property and felony possession of a stolen firearm charges are now being sought against the teen, according to WGHP.

His name has not been released.

“I appreciate the individual who gave us the anonymous tip,” Forsyth County Sheriff Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said, according to WGHP. “The adage ‘if you see something, say something’ is used so frequently we forget that the truth of the matter is, by doing so, you just may save a life.