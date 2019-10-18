Judge halts funeral plans for woman shot at home by officer

FILE - This undated photo provided by Jefferson's family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson's family via AP, File)

A probate court judge has halted a funeral scheduled for Saturday evening for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

Dallas County Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson on Friday issued a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter's aunt, Bonita Body.

Thompson scheduled a hearing for Monday morning to determine whether the restraining order should continue.

Marquis Jefferson argued that he had been denied any involvement in the funeral planning by the mortuary Body had engaged. He said that as his daughter's sole legal heir, the duty of arranging the funeral is his.

Body couldn't be reached for comment.