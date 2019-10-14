AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Turkey widens invasion as Syrian army returns to northeast

AKCAKALE, Turkey (AP) — Syrian government troops moved into towns and villages in northeastern Syria on Monday, including the flashpoint region of Manbij, setting up a potential clash with Turkish-led forces advancing in the area as long-standing alliances in the region began to shift or crumble following the pullback of U.S. forces.

The Syrian military's deployment near the Turkish border came after Syrian Kurdish forces previously allied with the U.S. said they had reached a deal with President Bashar Assad's government to help them fend off Turkey's invasion, now in its sixth day.

Assad's return to the region his troops abandoned in 2012 at the height of the Syrian civil war is a turning point in Syria's eight-year civil war, giving yet another major boost to his government and its Russian backers and is like to endanger, if not altogether crush, the brief experiment in self-rule set up by Syria's Kurds since the conflict began.

The rapidly changing situation was set in motion last week, when U.S. President Donald Trump ordered American troops in northern Syria to step aside, clearing the way for an attack by Turkey, which regards the Kurdish fighters as terrorists. Since 2014, the Kurds have fought alongside the U.S. in defeating the Islamic State in Syria, and Trump's move was decried at home and abroad as a betrayal of an ally.

Faced with unrelenting criticism, Trump said Monday he was putting new sanctions on Turkey, halting trade negotiations and raising steel tariffs in an effort to pressure Ankara to stop its offensive. Vice President Mike Pence also said Trump was sending him to the Middle East because the president was concerned about instability in the region.

___

Trump orders Turkey sanctions; US scrambles for Syria exit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Targeting Turkey's economy, President Donald Trump announced sanctions Monday aimed at restraining the Turks' assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria — an assault Turkey began after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.

The United States also called on Turkey to stop the invasion and declare a ceasefire, and Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence and national security adviser Robert O'Brien to Ankara as soon as possible in an attempt to begin negotiations. Pence said Trump spoke directly to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who promised not attack the border town of Kobani, which in 2015 witnessed the Islamic State group's first defeat in a battle by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.

"President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of American wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate ceasefire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence," Pence said.

The Americans were scrambling for Syria's exits, a move criticized at home and abroad as opening the door to a resurgence of the Islamic State group, whose violent takeover of Syrian and Iraqi lands five years ago was the reason American forces came in the first place.

Trump said the approximately 1,000 U.S. troops who had been partnering with local Kurdish fighters to battle IS in northern Syria are leaving the country. They will remain in the Middle East, he said, to "monitor the situation" and to prevent a revival of IS — a goal that even Trump's allies say has become much harder as a result of the U.S. pullout.

___

Texas officer charged with murder, resigns after shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday after resigning from the force.

Aaron Dean, 34, was booked into jail on a murder charge Monday afternoon. The police chief said earlier in the day that he acted without justification and would have been fired if he didn't quit.

Police bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was caring for her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday. He then walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.

Dean was not heard identifying himself as police on the video, and Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said there was no sign Dean or the other officer who responded even knocked on the front door.

"Nobody looked at this video and said that there's any doubt that this officer acted inappropriately," Kraus said.

___

Latest deadly police shooting raises questions about tactics

On any given day in the U.S., police respond to thousands of non-emergency calls asking them to check on someone's home. Most such visits prove uneventful. A few, like one over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, end up with someone getting killed by police.

Experts in law enforcement training and tactics say there is a multitude of questions raised by the shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who was cut down at her home by a bullet fired through a window by an officer responding to a call in the middle of the night about her front door being open.

Among the questions: Did the neighbor who made the call see or hear something that raised alarm bells? What, if anything, happened that made the officer believe there was an imminent threat? Why not just knock on the door and announce that a police officer was there?

Experts say there's no one correct way for officers to respond to such calls. It can depend on a number of variables. At police academies around the country, recruits spend hours being put through simulations of a variety of calls designed to show them ways to de-escalate situations or prevent unjustified shootings.

In this case, Fort Worth police and the mayor said Monday that there was nothing to justify the officer firing his weapon; the police chief said he was prepared to fire the officer, Aaron Dean, 34, but he resigned first. Dean had been on the force for a year and a half.

___

Ex-National Security Council official testifies to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, testified to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill wouldn't comment as she arrived on Capitol Hill, but the hearing stretched beyond 10 hours. Her attorney said she had received a congressional subpoena and would "comply and answer questions" from lawmakers. She resigned from the White House National Security Council over the summer.

She was the first White House official to appear as part of the House impeachment inquiry. Her appearance came despite a White House vow to halt any and all cooperation with what it termed the "illegitimate" impeachment probe. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether they had sought to limit Hill's testimony.

A former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been asked to appear for an interview this week, according to several officials familiar with the planning.

Michael McKinley, a career foreign service officer and Pompeo's de facto chief of staff, resigned Friday, ending a 37-year career, as the impeachment probe turns its focus on the State Department in the Ukraine matter.

___

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Riot police engaged in a running battle with angry protesters outside Barcelona's airport Monday after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting the wealthy Catalonia region's independence and sentenced nine of them to prison.

Officers fired foam bullets and used batons against thousands of protesters who converged on the airport after the verdict was announced in Madrid. Protesters fought back by throwing objects, spraying dark clouds with fire extinguishers, and breaking windows during clashes that lasted into the night.

Regional emergency service SEM said 75 people were treated for injuries at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Spain's airport operator, AENA, said at least 108 flights were canceled.

Police also clashed with angry crowds late Monday night in downtown Barcelona. They used batons, and sounds similar to the firing projectiles were heard.

Nine of the 12 Catalan politicians and activists were found guilty of sedition and given prison sentences of nine to 13 years. Four of them were additionally convicted of misuse of public funds.

___

'Nothing-burger': US-China truce leaves big issues for later

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump heralded a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, and markets rallied in relief over a de-escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

But closer inspection suggests there isn't much substance, at least not yet, to the temporary truce Trump announced Friday at the White House after the U.S. and China wrapped up their 13th round of trade talks.

Yes, Trump agreed to suspend a tariff hike scheduled for Tuesday on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. And the president said the Chinese agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products.

But nothing's on paper and details are scarce. China's state-run media hasn't even mentioned the promise to buy all those soybeans and other agricultural products.

And the negotiators have delayed dealing with the toughest issues for future talks. Meanwhile, the U.S. is still scheduled to target another $160 billion in Chinese goods Dec. 15, a move that would extend Trump's tariffs to virtually everything China ships to the United States.

___

Harold Bloom, author of 'Anxiety of Influence,' dies at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Harold Bloom, the eminent critic and Yale professor whose seminal "The Anxiety of Influence" and melancholy regard for literature's old masters made him a popular author and standard-bearer of Western civilization amid modern trends, died Monday at age 89.

Bloom's wife, Jeanne, said that he had been failing health, although he continued to write books and was teaching as recently as last week. Yale says Bloom died at a New Haven, Connecticut, hospital.

Bloom wrote more than 20 books and prided himself on making scholarly topics accessible to the general reader. Although he frequently bemoaned the decline of literary standards, he was as well placed as a contemporary critic could hope to be. He appeared on best-seller lists with such works as "The Western Canon" and "The Book of J," was a guest on "Good Morning America" and other programs and was a National Book Award finalist and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. A readers' poll commissioned by the Modern Library ranked "The Western Canon" at No. 58 on a list of the 20th century's best nonfiction English-language books.

His greatest legacy could well outlive his own name: the title of his breakthrough book, "The Anxiety of Influence." Bloom argued that creativity was not a grateful bow to the past, but a Freudian wrestle in which artists denied and distorted their literary ancestors while producing work that revealed an unmistakable debt.

He was referring to poetry in his 1973 publication, but "anxiety of influence" has come to mean how artists of any kind respond to their inspirations. Bloom's theory has been endlessly debated, parodied and challenged, including by Bloom. The book's title has entered the culture in ways Bloom likely never imagined or desired, such as The New York Times headline that read "Jay-Z Confronts the Anxiety of Being Influential" or the Canadian rock band that named itself "Anxiety of Influence."

___

White House: Trump condemns violent parody, hasn't seen it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump "strongly condemns" a graphic and violent parody video that depicts a likeness of him shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the news media, the White House said Monday. But his press secretary said he hadn't yet watched the two-minute clip.

The video, which drew widespread condemnation, was played during a conference held by conservative supporters of the president at his Miami golf resort last week.

It depicts a gruesome scene inside a "Church of Fake News" in which a figure whose face has been replaced with an image of Trump goes on a shooting rampage, targeting a long list of political rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and numerous news organizations.

The video, the existence of which The New York Times was first to report, was notable for its level of violence. It is part of a growing genre of pro-Trump memes that routinely earn thousands of views on sites like YouTube and Twitter. Many use superimposed faces and feature the president and his chief supporters valiantly conquering challengers or members of the media.

The one featured at the Florida conference appears to have been first posted in July 2018 on the YouTube channel "TheGeekzTeam," where it has been viewed more than 250,000 times. It uses a violent clip from the 2015 spy thriller "Kingsman: The Secret Service." In the original scene, actor Colin Firth is depicted shooting a crowd of possessed churchgoers.

___

Where you die can affect your chance of being an organ donor

WASHINGTON (AP) — If Roland Henry had died in a different part of the country, his organs might have been recovered. And lives could have been saved.

But the local organ collection agency said no. It gave no reason, no explanation to his family, though the Connecticut man appeared to be a well-qualified donor despite advancing age: He died in a hospital, on a ventilator, previously healthy until a car crash that led to a stroke.

"It was devastating to be told there was nothing they considered worthy of donation. Nada. Not a kidney, not a liver, not tissue," recalled Henry's daughter, Donna Cryer, president of the nonprofit Global Liver Institute and herself a recipient of a liver transplant.

Henry's case illustrates troubling uncertainty in a transplant system run by government contractors that are under fire for letting potentially usable organs go to waste.

The Associated Press took a close look at that system and calculated that some of those agencies are securing deceased donors at half the rate of others — even as 113,000 people linger on the nation's transplant waiting list, and about 20 die each day.