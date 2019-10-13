Signs of shark attack on missing diver’s gear suggest a grisly end, Hawaii cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

New clues suggest a man missing since going on a solo night dive off Hawaii earlier in October may have met a gruesome fate, police reported Thursday.

Clothes recovered from the ocean near a diving buoy left by the 45-year-old man show signs of shark attack, police reported.

Alan Delatorre of Kailua-Kona vanished after going for a dive on the night of Oct. 4 and has not been heard from since, police wrote in an earlier statement.

Authorities found his truck parked near Bubba’s Beach a few days later, police wrote. They also found a dive buoy believed to be Delatorre’s about 100 yards off the beach.

Hawaii Fire Department divers recovered clothes and diving gear from the ocean near the buoy, police reported.

The clothes had damage “attributed to sharks,” the police statement reads.

Delatorre is 5-feet-4-inches, 156 pounds, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes, police reported. They asked anyone with information to contact Officer Adam Cho at (808) 326-4646, ext. 296 or police at (808) 935-3311.

There have been 13 incidents involving humans and sharks in Hawaii in 2019, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources reports. In May, sharks killed a California man swimming off Maui.

