Killer of black man over parking space get 20-year sentence

FILE - In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 file image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. Drejka, of Florida, who told detectives that he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots will be sentenced Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the fatal shooting of McGlockton, an unarmed black man outside a convenience store. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter in August. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

A white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.

Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone on Thursday called 49-year-old Michael Drejka a "wanna-be" law enforcement officer and a self-appointed "handicapped parking space monitor."

Jurors found Bulone guilty of manslaughter in August.

Drejka confronted Markeis McGlockton's girlfriend in July 2018 for parking in a handicapped space at a Clearwater convenience store. McGlockton had gone inside the store with his 5-year-old son.

Security video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a handgun and shoots the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backs away.