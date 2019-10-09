Boston jail to stop housing federal immigration detainees

Officials at a Boston jail are ending a longtime relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will stop housing federal detainees so they can instead provide more services for women inmates.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins announced Tuesday that federal authorities have two months to move about 200 federal detainees from the Suffolk County House of Correction.

A spokesman for the immigration agency says most of them are "high-level category offenders." That includes people convicted of violent felonies and gang members.

Tompkins says the move is not a political statement against the immigration agency but an effort to improve the lives of incarcerated women.

Todd Michael Lyons, the agency's New England Field Office deputy director, says Tompkins' decision will have "a huge impact on our day-to-day operations."