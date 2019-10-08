Robbery suspect fleeing on a bike slams into South Carolina deputy’s SUV, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK

Deputies investigating the armed robbery of a sub shop in South Carolina saw someone matching the suspect’s description trying to flee in a getaway mobile, media outlets report.

The ride of choice? A bicycle.

But the person didn’t get very far.

A bystander, Rakwon Bowman, recorded the final moments of a chase in which the alleged suspect speeds away from law enforcement in pursuit on foot. The cyclist appears to cross traffic, jump a curb and pop a wheelie before slamming into an SUV belonging to a sheriff’s deputy.

“Clearly the deputy was not trying to run over him or use the vehicle to stop him, based on this one view of the video,” Major Mike Nunn told McClatchy news group on Tuesday.

At the time, deputies were investigating reports of an armed robbery at Palmetto Subs in Florence — about 70 miles east of Columbia, according to WMBF.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of the robbery “sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday,” WBTW reported.

Nunn said deputies were provided with a description of the suspect, and someone matching that description was spotted on a bicycle shortly thereafter.

But the person refused to stop when deputies attempted to question him, Nunn said, and the crash ensued.

“No one has been arrested at this time,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

An official told WPDE the cyclist was fine after the accident, but he reportedly said “his arm and knee are pretty scraped up.”

WMBF reported officials have not confirmed whether the man seen in the video was actually the suspect in the armed robbery. Nunn said the cyclist was permitted to leave the scene afterwards.

The cyclist told WPDE he didn’t rob any establishment and is upset police are reportedly still holding his bike as evidence.

Nunn said he wasn’t aware the bicycle was still in police custody.