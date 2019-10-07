Drunk police captain passes out in Whataburger drive-thru, Texas police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas arrested one of their own on Saturday after finding him asleep in a Whataburger drive-thru.

Captain Donnie Mersing, Jr., 51, was found in his vehicle by an off-duty Robstown Police Department officer who noticed him asleep, woke him and had him move his vehicle into a parking spot, according to KIII-3.

The officer who responded to the Whataburger just after 2 a.m. said that Mersing “had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting for his person,” according to KRIS6 News.

Police say Mersing also told the off-duty officer he had “a six-pack of beer around noon and another beer with dinner,” according to KRIS6 News.

Mersing told police he had been awake since 5:30 a.m. and was going to get something to eat, but was tired and fell asleep in the drive-thru, according to KIII-3.

Corpus Christi Police acknowledged on their Facebook that Mersing is a 24-year veteran of their department and said he “was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (Class B) and later transported to the City Detention Center where he was processed.”

“Mersing has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation,” the department wrote. “The administrative leave is in accordance with current department practice and policy.”

A judge “set Mersing’s bond at $2,500 and he bonded out of the Nueces County Jail later that day,” KRIS 6 News reported.