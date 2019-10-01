Driver who landed car upside down in home charged with drunk driving, Illinois cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 20-year-old woman who landed a car upside down in a house is now charged with drunken driving, Illinois police say.

The woman is accused of being drunk and high on drugs in December when she drove off the road and crashed into a home in the northern Chicago suburb of Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A jarring picture shows the black Chrysler Sebring flipped over inside the house. The crash left the home uninhabitable, but the woman was able to walk to another house to ask for help, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Yajaira Gallaga of Beach Park at her home. She was charged with misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, and drugs, substance or compound in the blood or urine, police said.

“Alcohol and operating a vehicle don’t mix,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release after the crash. “If you’ve been drinking, don’t risk getting behind the wheel. Find an alternative method to get to where you’re going – it’s simply not worth risking your life and the lives of others.”