Teen’s Snapchat videos of his own random gunfire sparks arrest, Texas cops say

Snapchat videos show teen shooting his gun while driving and walking Deputies in Harris County, Texas arrested a teen for shooting his gun while driving and walking, then recorded and posted the multiple incidents to Snapchat. He is now facing multiple felony charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputies in Harris County, Texas arrested a teen for shooting his gun while driving and walking, then recorded and posted the multiple incidents to Snapchat. He is now facing multiple felony charges.

Police arrested a 19-year-old for shooting a gun in random locations in Harris and Fort Bend Counties in Texas, according to Constable Ted Heap.

“This is not a joke. It’s not funny. It’s not something that needs to be posted on social media to try to gain attention and popularity,” Heap wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “This a very dangerous act that could have deadly consequences.“

Multiple videos show Gautam Seenivasan “shooting a firearm into the air in public places such as an apartment complex in Southwest Houston, a neighborhood in Fort Bend County, and while driving along the Westpark Tollway,” according to police.

The videos were recorded in June and July, police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Precinct 5 investigators, in a joint effort with the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office in Fort Bend County, identified Seenivasan from several videos posted on Snapchat in June and July,” the department wrote.

Seenivasan has been charged with “third degree deadly conduct and is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail.”