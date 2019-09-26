Huge lizards from South America are invading Georgia. And they can have a mean bite

Georgia DNR says these giant Argentine lizards are invading Toombs, Tattnall counties The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone in Toombs and Tattnall counties to watch for tegus and report any they see. Argentine black and white tegus are native to South America and pose a threat to Georgia's wildlife. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone in Toombs and Tattnall counties to watch for tegus and report any they see. Argentine black and white tegus are native to South America and pose a threat to Georgia's wildlife.

The black and white lizards can live to 20 years old, grow to 4 feet long, and have powerful jaws with sharp teeth. And now officials in Georgia worry that Argentine tegus have a wild population living in part of the state.

Argentine black and white tegus are native to South America, but became popular in the pet trade, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“Talk of large, odd-looking lizards has been circulating in eastern Toombs and western Tattnall counties. They’ve been spotted crossing dirt roads. They’ve turned up on game cams. One was even trapped in a farmer’s shop,” the department said.

Tegus have long been a problem in South Florida, DNR said, but now they’re invading Georgia. So far they’ve been found in the two southeastern Georgia counties, an area west of Savannah, according to DNR.

Beyond Florida and Georgia, research released in the journal Nature last year suggests the entire South could be a suitable habitat for tegu populations.

“Early detection and rapid response programs targeting tegu lizards in potentially suitable habitat elsewhere in North America could help prevent establishment and abate negative impacts on native ecosystems,” the researchers write.

Tegus are legal as pets in Georgia, but releasing them into the wild is not, DNR said.

4-foot lizards?

Adult tegus can grow to 4 feet long and weigh up to 10 pounds, Georgia DNR said.

They are dark gray or black and have “white speckled bands across the back and tail,” according to DNR.

Tegus can move quickly across the ground and are strong swimmers that can stay underwater “for extended periods.” They are active during the day, DNR said.

They go dormant in a state similar to hibernation in the winter, but the rest of the time they like to live in “savannas and disturbed habitats such as forest clearings, fence rows and roadsides,” the department said.

“Although not considered aggressive toward people, they will defend themselves if threatened or harassed. Tegus can react fast, and have sharp teeth and claws and strong jaws,” DNR said.

Why tegus can be a problem

Tegus are voracious eaters. They will eat almost anything: fruit, vegetables, birds, reptiles, small mammals and insects, DNR said.

They’ve been seen eating young tortoises and will even eat small alligators, the department said.

“Adult tegus have few predators and can multiply quickly. Females reach reproductive age at about 12 inches long,” DNR said. “They can lay about 35 eggs a year.”

“If tegus are reproducing in the wild, catching them early is crucial. Once established, as with Florida’s two known populations, the only effective response is trying to stem their numbers and spread,” the department said.

Report tegu sightings

Georgia DNR asks anyone who sees a tegu in the state to report the sighting to the department. The department has an online form to report tegu sightings. People can also call (478) 994-1438 or email gainvasives@dnr.ga.gov.

