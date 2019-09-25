Deputy fired and facing DUI charge after attending 9/11 event drunk, Georgia cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Georgia detective accused of being drunk at a 9/11 event was fired and now faces charges, officials say.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy Greg Cannon was on duty when he attended a luncheon in honor of first responders to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at a car dealership in Cumming, according to 11Alive.

Another deputy at the event told his supervisor he thought Cannon was drunk, according to the sheriff’s office. Cannon was taken for an alcohol test and “immediately placed on administrative leave.”

He was fired two days later following an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Police believe Cannon, 46, “drove a county car to work” while intoxicated, Forsyth County News reported, and he was arrested and charged with a DUI on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office traffic unit is “conducting a criminal investigation” into the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

“Agency policy clearly prohibits the use of alcohol on duty and sets strong standards of conduct for off duty actions of its employees as well,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Citizens of Forsyth County deserve the highest level of professionalism and any employee using alcohol on duty has betrayed that trust and will be held accountable.”

Cannon had been a deputy with the agency since 2007, the sheriff’s office said.

He was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $2,770 bond, Forsyth County News reported.