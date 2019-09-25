AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine's leader to "look into" Democratic rival Joe Biden as well as his grievances from the 2016 election, according to a rough transcript of a summer phone call that is now at the center of Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump.

Trump repeatedly prodded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer. At one point in the conversation, Trump said, "I would like for you to do us a favor."

The president's words set the parameters for the debate to come — just the fourth impeachment investigation of an American president in the nation's history. The initial response highlighted the deep divide between the two parties: Democrats said the call amounted to a "shakedown" of a foreign leader, while Trump — backed by the vast majority of Republicans — dismissed it as a "nothing call."

The call is one part of a whistleblower complaint on the president's activities. After being stymied by the administration, lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees will get their first look at the complaint on Wednesday. Congress is also seeking an in-person interview with the whistleblower, who remains anonymous.

Trump spent Wednesday meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, a remarkable TV split screen even for the turbulence of the Trump era. Included on his schedule: a meeting with Zelenskiy.

Pelosi, Trump and impeachment: How the speaker got to 'yes'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mr. President, she told him, "Undo it."

With those two words, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered Donald Trump one last chance to avoid becoming only the fourth president in office to face impeachment proceedings .

By then, it was too late.

The night before, she already had started handwriting a draft of the speech she would deliver to the nation.

This account of the turn of events of recent days is based on interviews with lawmakers and aides. Some spoke on condition of anonymity to because they were unauthorized to detail private conversations and events.

Iran president warns of a region 'on the edge of collapse'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran's president warned world leaders Wednesday that security in the energy-rich Persian Gulf could collapse quickly with a "single blunder," and he accused the United States of engaging in "merciless economic terrorism" against his country.

On the same day as President Hassan Rouhani spoke, the U.S. ramped up oil-related sanctions on Iran, imposing penalties on six Chinese companies and their chief executives for continuing to transport Iranian crude.

Rouhani said in his speech to the annual U.N. General Assembly that the United States was engaging in "international piracy" against his country by re-imposing economic sanctions after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran "will never negotiate with an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender with the weapon of poverty," Rouhani said in his highly anticipated speech. "Stop the sanctions so as to open the way for the start of negotiations."

Iranian state television broadcast Rouhani's speech live across the country of 80 million people, many of whom are struggling under the weight of crippling U.S. sanctions that have sent the Iranian economy into freefall and limited Tehran's ability to sell its oil abroad.

'We're all in big trouble': Climate panel sees a dire future

NEW YORK (AP) — Earth is in more hot water than ever before, and so are we, an expert United Nations climate panel warned in a grim new report Wednesday.

Sea levels are rising at an ever-faster rate as ice and snow shrink, and oceans are getting more acidic and losing oxygen, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in a report issued as world leaders met at the United Nations.

It warned that if steps aren't taken to reduce emissions and slow global warming, seas will rise 3 feet by the end of the century, with many fewer fish, less snow and ice, stronger and wetter hurricanes and other, nastier weather systems.

"The oceans and the icy parts of the world are in big trouble, and that means we're all in big trouble, too," said one of the report's lead authors, Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University. "The changes are accelerating."

The dire effects will be felt on both land and sea, harming people, plants, animals, food, societies, infrastructure and the global economy. In fact, the international team of scientists projected for the first time that some island nations will probably become uninhabitable.

An unrepentant Boris Johnson faces raucous Parliament

LONDON (AP) — An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off cries of "Resign!" and dared his foes to try to topple him Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain's highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Amid shouts, angry gestures and repeated cries of "Order!" in the House of Commons, Johnson emphatically defended his intention to withdraw Britain from the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a separation agreement with the EU.

"I say it is time to get Brexit done," he declared, accusing his opponents of trying to frustrate the will of the people, who in 2016 voted 52% to 48% to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Johnson was greeted with applause from his own Conservative lawmakers and jeers from the opposition side as he arrived in the Commons, hours after cutting short a trip to the United Nations in New York.

He flew home early after Britain's Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that his attempt to suspend Parliament for five weeks had the effect of stymieing its scrutiny of the government over Brexit. The court declared the suspension void.

Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's president on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, giving the longtime leader the difficult task of breaking a post-election deadlock that has paralyzed the country's political system.

After a divisive campaign, Netanyahu called for a "broad unity government" with his chief rival former military chief Benny Gantz. But he faces an uphill struggle, with his future clouded by a likely corruption indictment and his opponents opposed to sitting with him.

President Reuven Rivlin announced his decision late Wednesday after a second meeting aimed at brokering a unity deal between Netanyahu and Gantz ended without an agreement.

Standing alongside Rivlin, Netanyahu said it was clear that neither his Likud party nor Gantz's Blue and White could put together a coalition on its own, and that the only option was to band together.

"The two of us cannot form a government unless we are together," he said. "The order of the moment is a unity government, a broad national unity government that is formed quickly."

Juul stops e-cigarette ads as teen vaping, illnesses grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juul Labs Inc. will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the U.S. and replace its chief executive as mysterious breathing illnesses and an explosion in teen vaping have triggered efforts to crack down on the largely unregulated industry.

The nation's largest e-cigarette maker and other brands are fighting to survive as they face backlash from two public health debacles. Federal and state officials have seized on the recent outbreak of lung illnesses — including 10 reported deaths — to push through restrictions designed to curb underage vaping.

No major e-cigarette company has been tied to the ailments, including Juul, which said it won't fight a Trump administration proposal for a sweeping ban on e-cigarette flavors that can appeal to teens.

Michigan, New York and Rhode Island banned vaping flavors this month, while Massachusetts said it will stop sales of all vaping products for four months, the first such step in the country.

"I think this rush to judgment is extraordinary, and we might be looking at the demise of vaping," said Kenneth Warner, professor emeritus at University of Michigan's school of public health.

Woman behind French #MeToo movement is fined for defamation

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court ruled on Wednesday that the woman who launched the French version of the #MeToo movement must pay 20,000 euros ($22,000) for defaming the man she accused of harassment.

French journalist Sandra Muller said she fears the message of the decision is "be quiet."

Muller launched #balancetonporc, which roughly translates as "squeal on your pig, "at the height of the global movement against sexual misconduct in October 2017 when she tweeted that former TV channel executive Eric Brion made sexually explicit comments to her.

TIME Magazine featured Muller among #MeToo "silence breakers" in its 2017 "Person of the Year" edition.

Brion, former head of television channel Equidia, took Muller to court over the tweets, arguing that they harmed him and that his remarks to Muller were not harassment. The court ruled in his favor, ordered Muller to delete her tweets and to pay Brion 15,000 euros ($16,400) in damages and 5,000 euros more ($5,400) in legal fees.

2nd man arrested as result of Mac Miller death investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, authorities said.

Ryan Reavis, 36, was charged in Mohave County court with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia; weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor; manufacture of a prohibited weapon and engaging in fraudulent schemes, Lake Havasu City police said in a statement Tuesday.

Reavis was being held on $50,000 bail. He has not entered a plea, and police did not know if he has hired an attorney who could be asked for comment.

Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest emerged from the investigation into the accidental overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home at age 26 from a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl , authorities said.

On Monday, local authorities and agents from the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at Reavis' home, police said.

Barr in familiar role, thrust by Trump into political fray

WASHINGTON (AP) — In offering Ukraine's president the help of Attorney General William Barr in investigating rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is once again inserting the nation's top law enforcement officer in a political fray.

It's a role Barr has embraced since taking command of the Justice Department in February, most notably by casting special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation as a vindication for Trump, even though Mueller pointedly said he was not exonerating Trump of obstructing justice.

But even as one of the president's greatest defenders, Barr has sought to distance himself from Trump's conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Justice Department insists he was unaware the president had said he would help investigate a political rival.

Attorneys general traditionally strike a delicate political balance. As members of the Cabinet, they are expected to back a president's law enforcement agenda. Barr has done that — emphasizing some of the president's main talking points and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump in defending key policy decisions. But as the heads of the Justice Department, attorneys general are expected to be above politics and not let political considerations guide their actions.

Trump inserted Barr into the latest political firestorm, one that has led to a House impeachment inquiry, when he asked Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Biden, and indicated Barr and Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani would be in touch.