Ex-prosecutor who peeped under NC students’ desks with mirror could keep law license

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An attorney who peeped on students at a North Carolina college must comply with conditions to keep his law license, records show.

Brooke Webster was working as a prosecutor in Wilkes and Yadkin counties when he “used a handheld mirror to look at female students under desks at the Wake Forest University library” in April 2017, the NC State Bar said in a Disciplinary Hearing Commission report filed this month.

Webster admitted he spied on the students and wasn’t allowed to return to the campus for two years, the document said.

But he came back to Wake Forest and was charged in September 2018, according to the NC State Bar. He later pleaded guilty to “secret peeping and trespassing,” the office says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state determined he “committed criminal offenses reflecting adversely on his trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer,” and news of his arrests “caused a particularly significant risk of harm to public perception of attorneys,” according to its report.

Now, the NC State Bar has concluded Webster’s license should be suspended for two years. But he also acted out of character and showed “remorse” for what he did, according to the disciplinary hearing document signed Sept. 4.

That suspension is stayed if he follows specific conditions, including undergoing a psychological evaluation and reporting his contact information to the state bar, officials say.

Webster on Monday didn’t respond to McClatchy news group’s request for comment.

He resigned from his job as assistant district attorney in April 2017, according to a statement obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.

Webster has an address in Winston-Salem, and his status as of Monday was listed as “active,” NC State Bar records show. He was admitted to the bar 15 years ago, the office says.