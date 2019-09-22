National
Nation’s oldest park ranger recovering from stroke at age 98, California family says
Know the signs and symptoms of a stroke
Betty Reid Soskin, the oldest park ranger in the U.S. at age 98, is recovering from a stroke, her family says on Facebook.
Soskin fell ill recently while working at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, her son wrote Sunday on her Facebook page.
“She has been in acute rehabilitation for the past week and it has taken much of our time and attention to address her needs and address the events of our own lives,” Bob Reid wrote.
Reid has become known for her talks at the visitor center about her “experience as a young black woman working at a segregated union hall in Richmond,” Bay Area News Group reported.
In 2015, President Barack Obama presented Soskin with a presidential coin, which was later replaced after being stolen from her home in a 2016 robbery, according to the publication.
“We understand that people feel a desire to be of assistance and we are grateful for that,” Bob Reid wrote. “Betty’s work has touched many people. We are preparing a way for people to assist Betty in her recovery and making sure that she has what she needs.”
Comments