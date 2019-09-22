Police: 6 shot and wounded during fight in Indianapolis

Authorities say someone who was involved in a fight between two groups of youths outside a downtown Indianapolis shopping mall overnight opened fire and wounded six people before he fled the scene.

Police said Sunday that the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday along a street near the Circle Centre Mall and several restaurants. They say three of the six people shot are minors and that two of the six were hospitalized in critical condition. The others suffered less serious wounds.

Police say investigators are searching a young male who they describe as a person of interest in the case. They say they don't believe it was a "randomly targeted shooting."