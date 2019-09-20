NC man wants to fulfill wife’s dream after winning $1 million jackpot, lottery says

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A North Carolina man wants to help fulfill his wife’s dream after winning a $1 million jackpot, officials say.

It happened after Young Suh stopped at a Cumberland County gas station to buy tickets for the Cash 5 game, the NC Education Lottery said Friday in a news release.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Suh, whose ticket matched all numbers in Thursday’s drawing, according to the lottery.

Now, he plans to help his wife become a homeowner, the news release said.

“I can’t wait to give her the deed that has her name on it,” Suh said, according to the lottery. “This is wonderful.”

He beat odds of nearly one-in-a-million to win the prize, which totaled $1,124,366, officials say.

After taxes, Suh gets to keep $795,489, according to the NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Sunoco on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, the release said.

The lottery says ticket sales help raise funds for education.