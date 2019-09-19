Bus carrying singer Josh Turner’s road crew goes off 50-foot cliff in deadly California crash

Highway 46 East connects north San Luis Obispo County to the Valley Heavily traveled Highway 46 used to be called "Blood Alley," but improvements have made it a much safer route. The roadway links north San Luis Obispo County to Bakersfield and Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavily traveled Highway 46 used to be called "Blood Alley," but improvements have made it a much safer route. The roadway links north San Luis Obispo County to Bakersfield and Fresno.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Update, 9:45 a.m.

The man who died in the crash has been identified as David Turner, according to the California Highway Patrol. Turner’s age and city of residence were not immediately available.

The driver of the bus was 39-year-old Bradley Dratnol, the CHP said. Dratnol was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, and information about the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Original story:

A tour bus carrying members of country singer Josh Turner’s road crew drove off a 50-foot cliff late Wednesday night, killing one and injuring seven others, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. on Highway 46 East east of McMillan Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo County, according to the CHP.

The bus was driving east in the right, slow lane of the highway at about 55 to 60 mph, the CHP said. For reasons that are still unknown, the bus left the road, then continued along the dirt shoulder.

The bus, which was pulling an equipment trailer, drove through a barbed wire fence and dense vegetation for about 200 yards before it drove off the cliff, the CHP said. The front of the bus then crashed into the bottom of a dry riverbed.

Two people were ejected from the bus, and one of them was killed, the CHP said. Seven other occupants on the bus received moderate to severe injuries and were taken to hospitals.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and additional details were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol investigates a deadly tour bus crash on Highway 46 West near Shandon. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Turner performed at Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles on California’s Central Coast on Wednesday night. He and his band were on separate buses and were not injured in the crash, according to Cal Fire.

The crash site is approximately 15 minutes east of the Paso Robles concert venue, near the town of Shandon.

Turner is set to play at the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima on Friday, according to his tour schedule. Turner is also set to play at the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield on Sept. 23, and the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto on Sept. 25.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Turner has not commented publicly on the crash.