National

Child thrown from car, 2 other kids also hurt in hit-and-run, Texas cops say

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. By

Police in Texas are looking for two men and two women they say were picked up by another car, fleeing a crash they caused.

Houston police say a dad was traveling with his three children, all under the age of 10, when he tried to make a left turn, KPRC reported. That’s when another car ran a red light and slammed into the family’s car.

Screen Shot 2019-09-15 at 3.17.39 PM.png
Police in Texas say they are still looking for the occupants of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in Houston on Saturday. Screengrab: KPRC

The impact caused one child to be thrown from the car, suffering a broken arm, KHOU reported. Another child also suffered a broken arm while the third had a number of small cuts. All three were taken to an area hospital, according to the news outlet.

It’s unclear if the children were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, KPRC reported.

Officials say the four occupants of the car that ran the red light fled the scene when they were picked up by someone in what appeared to be a “dark-colored Dodge Charger,” KTRK reported. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  