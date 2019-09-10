10 Things to Know for Today

Synobia Reckley holds up the dress her niece wore as a flower girl at her wedding, as she goes through valuables in the rubble of her home destroyed one week ago by Hurricane Dorian in Rocky Creek East End, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Synobia, 25, married two days after Hurricane Mathew in 2016, which passed over her home without doing serious damage. AP Photo

1. TRUMP'S TALIBAN DECISION PUSHES COUNTRY TOWARD VOTE

The U.S. president's decision to halt talks with the insurgent group pushes Afghanistan toward a fragile — and possibly violent — presidential ballot in less than three weeks.

2. HURRICANE SURVIVORS STRUGGLE TO START NEW LIFE IN BAHAMAS

Thousands descend on the capital, Nassau, facing the need to start new lives after Dorian but with few ideas on how or where to begin.

3. HOW TRUMP VIEWS A WORLD RUN BY DEMOCRATS

The president uses a North Carolina rally to paint a bleak picture of a nation he claimed would be overrun with crime, poverty and immigrants.

4. PYONGYANG USING DIFFERENT PRESSURE TACTICS

Since late July, North Korea has been testing shorter-range missiles and artillery — weapons that could possibly hit rivals South Korea and Japan, but not the U.S. mainland.

5. SYRIA'S 'CALIPHATE' TOWN STILL FINDING THE DEAD

First responders say they have pulled nearly 20 bodies out of the latest mass grave uncovered in Raqqa — the 16th mass grave discovered in the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

6. WHAT KASHMIRIS ARE ALLEGING

Villagers accuse Indian troops of raiding their homes in an apparent campaign of intimidation, inflicting beatings and electric shocks and poisoning food supplies.

7. BIG TECH FACES NEW SET OF FOES

Google and Facebook are facing a scrappy new coalition of U.S. states looking into possible monopolistic behavior.

8. WHERE VIOLENCE AGAINST TRANSGENDER WOMEN IS ON THE RISE

Mexico has become the world's second deadliest country after Brazil for transgender people, with 261 transgender women slain in 2013-2018, a recent study finds.

9. 2020 HOPEFULS HOPE TO GET OUT THE VOTE

Many Democratic presidential candidates want to turn dissatisfaction with Trump on Iowa's campuses into votes on caucus night.

10. SAINTS PULL OUT STUNNER

Wil Lutz makes a 58-yard field goal as time expires to lift New Orleans to a 30-28 victory over Houston in game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.