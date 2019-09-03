National
Hurricane Juliette to roil Southern California coastline as Dorian hammers eastern US
As the eastern United States readies for Hurricane Dorian, West Coast forecasters are keeping an eye on a Category 3 storm churning off Baja California, the National Weather Service says.
Hurricane Juliette, located 1,000 miles south of San Diego on Tuesday, will send higher surf and rip currents to the Southern California coast on Wednesday and Thursday, The San Diego Union- Tribune reported.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Juliette had sustained winds of 125 mph, the National Weather Service says.
The hurricane, which is moving to the northwest, is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later in the week as it reaches cooler waters, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
On the East Coast, Hurricane Dorian grew Tuesday even as it fell to a Category 2 storm and headed toward North and South Carolina after lashing the Bahamas, McClatchy news group reported. Coastal evacuations are under way.
