Champion girls Little League team from NC asks for — and gets — White House invitation

Rowan team returns with softball World Series title The "best in the world" Rowan Little League softball team returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday night after defeating Rhode Island 4-2 on Wednesday.

All they had to do was ask.

The North Carolina softball team that won the Little League World Series has received an invitation to the White House to visit President Donald Trump after all.

The invitation comes after Rowan County coach Steve Yang tweeted Sunday that his girls wanted to be invited to Washington, D.C., the same as the boys baseball team from Louisiana that triumphed in the LLWS.

The boys even got a shoutout from the president.

“Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “See you at the White House!”

Three days after Yang tweeted at the president, he got the response he wanted.

“This morning, another dream became a reality as the team officially received their invitation!” Yang tweeted Wednesday.

He even included the official invitation on his Twitter feed.

“Congratulations once again and we look forward to hosting you and the team at the White House,” a liaison for the president said.

Apparently Yang got some help in securing the invite from a couple of his representatives.

U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson and Ted Budd reached out to the White House, the Salisbury Post reported.

Hudson tweeted his appreciation for the invitation.

“After (Budd) & I sent a letter to (Trump) yesterday, he invited the Rowan Little League softball team to the White House for a celebration. Thank you, POTUS! We’re so proud of these young ladies for winning the Little League Softball World Series!” Hudson said on Twitter.

Budd retweeted the message, saying “Awesome news. ... They definitely earned it.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis also reached out to Yang to help get the girls to Washington, the News & Observer reported.

The Rowan County softball team won the LLWS title for the second time in four years on Aug. 14 and was honored with a parade on its return to Salisbury, according to WBTV.

“This is a great opportunity for our community, the girls and girls’ sports,” Yang said, per the Salisbury Post.

Rowan Little League is playing against a Louisiana team in a final softball World Series 2019 game.