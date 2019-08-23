Good aim? Lightning strikes NC golf course and makes a ‘hole in 1,’ business says

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

Lightning bolted down from the North Carolina sky, leaving a golf course with an “almighty hole in 1,” workers say.

It was all thanks to a strong thunderstorm that rolled through Currituck County on Tuesday and sent lightning straight into the flagstick on a local putting green, AccuWeather reports.

And the impact left its mark — a branch-like pattern radiating from the course’s seventh hole, according to a Facebook post from Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill.

Nature’s souvenir was “burned into the grass” and stretched up to 7 feet, The Virginian-Pilot reports.

“It was crazy, I had never seen anything like it,” Taylor Paasch, manager of the golf club, said, according to AccuWeather.

The bolt also tore a flag that had marked the seventh hole, a photo from Eagle Creek appears to show.

Michael Krajnik, a golf course groundskeeper, said lightning has hit nearby trees but never a flagstick, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

“We at EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB would like to congratulate GOD on his almighty hole in 1,” the business said in its Facebook post. “On hole #7 not sure what tees he played or what the distance was or what club he used, but what a great shot!”

In just two days, the post racked up more than 27,000 shares and 18,000 reactions on social media.

The golf club is in Moyock, near the coast and the Virginia border.