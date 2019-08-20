Mormon local leader charged in dressing room camera incident

This undated photo provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Steven Murdock. Murdock, a Utah man who serves as a local leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is accused of illegally photographing a woman in Tennessee in a mall dressing room. Authorities say Murdock of Salt Lake City is free on $1,000 bond with a Sept. 6, 2019, court date. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

A Utah man who serves as a local leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is accused of illegally photographing a woman in Tennessee in a mall dressing room.

According to an affidavit filed in criminal court in Nashville, the incident began last week when a woman wanted to try on clothes and a man guided her to an empty dressing room.

After the woman undressed, she saw a camera phone angled over the top of her stall. She quickly got dressed and confronted the man, identified in the affidavit as Steven Murdock, who was exiting the next stall.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she saw images of herself on the phone as she tried to get it away from Murdock. She also said she saw Murdock deleting photos. She told officers that Murdock's wife, Amy Murdock, tried to convince her not to involve the police.

Murdock was arrested on charges of unlawful photography and is free on $1,000 bond with a Sept. 6 court date. Court records do not list an attorney for Murdock. A message left at a number listed for Murdock was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email that Murdock served as a high councilor, which is a volunteer position helping with the administration of several local congregations. He also previously served as a bishop of a local congregation, another volunteer position.

Murdock has been removed from all church responsibilities, Hawkins said.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated from any Church member," Hawkins' email said. "A person that engages in this type of behavior may have their Church privileges restricted or may face the potential loss of Church membership."