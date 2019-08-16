17 hospitalized with one critical after tumbling van crashes into North Carolina ditch

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Seventeen people were hospitalized late Thursday — with one in critical condition — after a van rolled over and crashed near North Carolina’s border with central Virginia, according to the town of Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS in Northampton County.

One of the passengers was trapped between their seats and had to be pried out, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The crash happened about 6:43 p.m. Thursday near Henrico, an unincorporated community about 100 miles northeast of Raleigh, Gaston officials said.

Photos from the scene show the van came to rest over a ditch filled with about a foot of water, with personal items belonging to passengers scattered across the roadway and median.

“Of the patients, 11 were non-urgent, five were urgent, and one was critical. Of the five urgent patients, one was found trapped inside of the multi-passenger van,” Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS officials said.

“Two rows of rear seats were removed by firefighters using hydraulic rescue cutters and reciprocating saws.”

The destination of the van and identities of passengers have not been released.

The Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook that many of the patients were “lying on the ground” as the department arrived. The department said eight first responder teams from the region helped free and transport the injured passengers to hospitals.

“This incident was a great example of numerous agencies from all fields coming together to get the job done,” said a post on the Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. “It was a very chaotic scene and we couldn’t have gotten it done so smoothly without the teamwork.”

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, Gaston officials said.