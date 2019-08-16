AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Israel grants Tlaib West Bank visit on humanitarian grounds

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's interior minister says he has received and granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds.

Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement on Friday that Tlaib asked to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in the West Bank.

In a letter published by Deri's office, Tlaib said she would respect any restrictions and would "not promote boycotts" during her visit.

On Thursday, Israel had decided to ban Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from visiting the West Bank, arguing that they would promote a boycott campaign against Israel during the trip. Israel's decision had sparked widespread criticism, including from Israeli and Jewish organization who said it was an affront to U.S. institutions to bar the entry of members of Congress.

___

AP Analysis: Trump uses Israel to fuel partisan fires

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's encouragement and support of Israel's decision to ban two Democratic lawmakers may play well to his political base, but it could endanger the foundations of the U.S.-Israel relationship in the longer term.

The move to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from Israel fueled a partisan fire over the Jewish state that has been raging in the United States, with Trump eagerly fanning the flames.

Trump celebrated Israel's decision on Twitter and framed the issue in decidedly political terms: "Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!"

Shortly before the decision was announced, Trump offered a not-so-subtle nudge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeting that "it would show great weakness" if Israel allowed the women to visit.

Bipartisan support from Congress has been a bedrock of the U.S.-Israel relationship since Israel's founding, and critics of Thursday's decision said they worried that Trump and Netanyahu were exploiting the situation for short-term political gain.

___

Claims: Migrant kids split at border harmed in foster care

SANTA ANA, California (AP) — This story is part of an ongoing joint investigation between The Associated Press and the PBS series FRONTLINE on the treatment of migrant children.

___

After local Guatemalan officials burned down an environmental activist's home, he decided to leave his village behind and flee to the United States, hoping he'd be granted asylum and his little boy, whose heart was failing, would receive lifesaving medical care.

But after crossing the border into Arizona in May of last year, Border Patrol agents tore the man's 7-year-old son from his arms and sent the father nearly 2,000 miles (3,220 kilometers) away to a detention center in Georgia. The boy, now 8, went into a U.S.-funded foster home for migrant children in New York.

The foster care programs are meant to provide migrant children with care while authorities work to connect them with parents, relatives or other sponsors. But instead the boy told a counselor he was repeatedly sexually molested by other boys in the foster home.

___

Global shares mostly rise despite US-China trade worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday, although turbulence continued on global markets amid ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade conflict.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% in early trading to 5,275.13, while Germany's DAX gained 0.9% to 11,513.07. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.8% to 7,122.60. U.S. share were set to drift higher with Dow futures rising 0.9% to 25,810. S&P 500 futures were also higher at 2,875.60, up nearly 1.0%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to gain 0.1% and finish at 20,418.81. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,405.50. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% to 1,927.17, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.9% to 25,734.22. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% to 2,823.82.

On Wall Street on Thursday, stock indexes were flipping between gains and losses until a late-day bounce gave the market a modest gain. Worries about a possible recession collided with hopes that the strongest part of the U.S. economy — shoppers spending at stores and online — can keep going.

The major U.S. stock indexes spent much of the day reacting to big moves in U.S. government bond yields, which fell sharply in the early going, fluctuated for much of the day, and then recovered some of their decline by mid-afternoon.

___

Police exercises across from Hong Kong seen as threat

HONG KONG (AP) — Members of China's paramilitary People's Armed Police have been seen marching and practicing crowd-control tactics at a sports complex across from Hong Kong, in what some have interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters.

Hong Kong's government has refused to talk with demonstrators who have protested since early June to demand expanded political rights and the scrapping of legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to China.

Vehicles belonging to the paramilitary People's Armed Police were arrayed Friday in Shenzhen, a city just across from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police officers said Thursday they weren't aware of plans for Chinese forces to join efforts to quell the demonstrations.

The protests have been marked by increasing violence and shut down the Hong Kong airport earlier this week.

___

Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.

"Whether you love me or hate me you have to vote for me," Trump said.

Speaking to a boisterous crowd at Southern New Hampshire University, Trump dismissed the heightened fears about the U.S. economy and a 3% drop Wednesday in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was fueled by a slowing global economy and a development in the bond market that has predicted previous recessions. Avoiding an economic slump is critical to Trump's reelection hopes.

"The United States right now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world," Trump said.

Trump, who reached the White House by promising to bring about a historic economic boom, claimed, as he often does, that the markets would have crashed if he had lost his 2016 bid for the presidency. And he warned that if he is defeated in 2020, Americans' 401(k) retirement accounts will go "down the tubes."

___

Judge orders paper ballot contingency plan for Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — If Georgia election officials fail to meet the tight timeline they've set to implement an entirely new voting system, they'll have to quickly pivot to hand-marked paper ballots for the March presidential primaries.

That's according to a Thursday ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last week certified a new voting system and said it will be in place by the March 24 presidential primary elections, just over seven months away. The chief information officer for Raffensperger's office, Meritt Beaver, acknowledged during a court hearing last month that the implementation schedule is "tight."

The state's $106 million contract with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems includes new touchscreen voting machines that print a paper record with a code that's read by a scanner.

Raffensperger said in an emailed statement Thursday that his office is "already moving full steam ahead" to implement the new system.

___

Feeling alone, man invites world to El Paso victim's funeral

When 63-year-old Margie Reckard was killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, Antonio Basco lost his entire world. So, as the man who felt so alone planned her funeral, he invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

Since then, condolences and orders for flowers have poured in. When her funeral is held Friday evening in El Paso, an overflow crowd is expected.

"He felt like he was going to kind of just be by himself with this whole thing but it's not so — it's going to be amazing," Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Johnson, who is also a pastor, will speak at the service, which was moved from one of their funeral homes to La Paz Faith Memorial & Spiritual Center to accommodate the crowd. He said vocalists and musicians have also volunteered to help, including a mariachi band. The public is also welcome at Reckard's burial Saturday morning.

Reckard had children from a previous marriage who are traveling from out of town to the funeral, Johnson said. But he said that for Basco, Reckard was "his life, his soul mate, his best friend." The couple had a car wash business, he said.

___

Can Tokyo's efficient rail system handle Olympic strain?

TOKYO (AP) — First, Tokyo Olympic fans will have to find scarce tickets and pay the price. Then there's the quandary of landing a hotel room with rates that are being inflated due to unprecedented demand. And the summer heat and humidity will be off-putting for some.

Then there's one more hurdle: getting around, or even finding a tiny space to stand on Tokyo's famously efficient but over-stressed rail system.

Japanese professor Azuma Taguchi at Chuo University has researched Tokyo's system for years and says it's already running at double its capacity and the Olympic crunch could push it to the breaking point.

"When peak capacity is twice or three times above normal, it's possible some people could be killed," Taguchi told The Associated Press.

His computer simulation predicts that the biggest wave of Olympic spectators will collide with work commuters at popular transfer stations during the morning rush hour, while small stations closest to venues will be overwhelmed.

___

Critics: Oregon courts disaster with new tsunami-zone law

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — With sunlight sparkling off surrounding Yaquina Bay, workers are putting up an ocean-studies building, smack in the middle of an area expected to one day be hit by a tsunami.

Experts say it's only a matter of time before a shift in a major fault line off the Oregon coast causes a massive earthquake that generates a tsunami as much as seven stories tall.

Even as work on Oregon State University's Marine Studies Building was underway in Newport, the Legislature went a step further and repealed a ban on construction of new "critical facilities" in tsunami inundation zones, allowing fire stations, police stations and schools to be built in the potential path of a tsunami.

Passage of the bill in June was little noticed during one of the most tumultuous legislative sessions in Oregon history. But it has since been roundly criticized — including by Gov. Kate Brown, who told journalists the bill's passage was one of her disappointments, even though she signed the measure and previously said it benefited economic development.

Chris Goldfinger, an Oregon State University professor and an earthquake geologist, says putting the $60 million oceanography building in the path of a tsunami is "beyond ironic," and allowing even more construction threatens lives in favor of development.