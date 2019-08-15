Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife involved in plane crash in Tennessee

The emotional Dale Earnhardt Jr. Goodyear commercial NASCAR fans are raving about Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. stars in a Goodyear commercial released on YouTube on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. stars in a Goodyear commercial released on YouTube on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their year-old daughter, Isla, were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said on Twitter.

Nobody was hurt, Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told station WJHL.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” Kelley Earnhardt tweeted. “We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

