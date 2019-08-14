A raccoon was ‘living his best life’ in a school’s snack machine. Then came the cops.

Raccoon in vending machine

Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Deltona, Florida, high school on Wednesday over an issue that had nothing to do with the student body.

It had to do with the vending machine. Rather, something that had crawled inside of it.

Apparently, a raccoon had managed to make its way into the machine, located on the premises of the Pine Ridge High School.

It was unclear how long it had been lounging amid the snacks but it had apparently made itself at home.

Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show the animal reclining on a shelf in between some Welch’s fruit gummies, and another sees it staring out from the chute where the food is dispensed. The furry omnivore’s expression actually looks a little guilty.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” read the cheeky caption.

Commenters were loving the post about the crafty critter:

“Do I get to keep the snack bandit?”

“He was just making sure they were fresh.”

“Poor thing was hungry... Hope he was able to get out on his own recognizance. LOL.”

“Did y’all take the snacks from the vending machine as ‘evidence?’ ”

“Did he get jail credit for time served?”

“He was living his best life until someone snitched.”