Shootout kills California officer, suspect

A mother and her two children and the man with his dog that got them away from the scene stand with a deputy not too far from where a shootout by a freeway killed a California Highway Patrol officer and wounded two others before the gunman was fatally shot, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. Terry Pierson

Authorities say they don't know why a man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others before he was killed.

Other drivers ran for cover and two people were slightly injured as dozens of bullets flew Monday just off a freeway in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

Authorities say a CHP officer was doing paperwork to impound the pickup truck when the driver reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, identified as 33-year-old Andre Moye, Jr.

Two other CHP officers were wounded, one critically.

His father tells KABC-TV that the gunman was his son, 49-year-old Aaron Luther of Beaumont. He says he doesn't know what the felon was doing with a gun.