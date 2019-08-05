Kayakers see man swim away from his boat before vanishing off Va. shore, officials say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A man says he tried to help a floundering swimmer who then went missing off the coast of Virginia, news outlets report.

Boat and helicopter crews are looking for the swimmer, who was last seen Sunday night in Norfolk, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

Efforts related to the “possible drowning” are focused near a coastal area called Ocean View, the Norfolk Police Department said on Twitter.

Officials say a man having boat trouble jumped into the water to try reaching the shore, WAVY reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two kayakers spotted the man swimming away, the Coast Guard says in its release.

One of the kayakers, John Vesterman, says the man was “struggling” and decided to paddle into the water to help him, WVEC reports.

He told the station he tossed life vests toward the swimmer, who was “too tired to grasp onto them.”

Vesterman says he later saw the swimmer go under water and vanish, according to WVEC.

“I’m sad,” he told WTKR. “I wish I could have got there three minutes before, or I wish the life jacket had been a little closer to him.”

Coast Guard officials got to the scene “about 10 minutes later,” WTKR reports.