El Paso mass shooting suspect is from Dallas-Fort Worth area, records show

Police say they have El Paso shooting suspect in custody El Paso police say they have ruled out multiple shooters and have one person in custody in connection with the shooting at an El Paso mall.

Multiple law enforcement sources say police have identified the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Crusius is from North Texas, with his last known address listed in Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to public records.

Crusius is in custody, law enforcement sources said.

Multiple casualties have been reported after the shooting in east El Paso, according to police and city officials.

Sources told WFAA-TV that ATF and FBI agents are searching homes and interviewing people in North Texas who might be related to the suspect.

Law enforcement officers are in unmarked vehicles outside a house in Allen that public records indicate is Crusius’ last known address.

Law enforcement officers are in unmarked vehicles outside a house on Kingsbury Court in Allen that public records indicate is El Paso mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius’ last known address. pic.twitter.com/Q8vx3AIuAx — Emerson Clarridge (@eclarridge) August 3, 2019

Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach, who represents the Allen area, tweeted a statement saying in part, “I have been apprised that the shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School, resided in Allen. As State Representative for this area, I am communicating directly with local law enforcement, Plano ISD leaders & fellow state officials to ensure we are responding appropriately and offering any and all assistance and aid to our friends in El Paso.”

Federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing an online posting, believed to be written by Crusius days before the shooting, that may speak to a motive.

The posting is being investigated by federal authorities but they haven’t confirmed it was written by the suspect. The post refers to an attack in “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”