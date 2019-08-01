Rep. Will Hurd, lone black House Republican, won’t run again

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, right, poses for photos at the Texas A&M-San Antonio. Hurd announced on Aug. 1, 2019, he will not seek reelection in 2020. AP Photo

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, an ex-CIA undercover officer and the lone African-American Republican in the House, says he won't seek a third House term in next year's elections.

The El Paso Republican's announcement came in a Thursday statement posted on his House web page. He's the third Texas Republican to announce that he won't seek re-election to the House, joining Michael Conaway of Midland and Pete Olson of Sugar Land .

Hurd says he wants to work in the private sector toward solutions to "problems at the nexus between technology and national security."

Hurd has served the sprawling 23rd Congressional District, which extends from San Antonio to El Paso. He was one of only four House Republicans to vote to condemn President Donald Trump's racist tweets taunting four Democratic congresswomen.