A 14-year-old California girl helps disabled neighbors escape a ‘scary’ blazing house

A 14-year-old girl’s plans for a quiet summer evening went up with a bang Tuesday in Antioch, California, when a neighbor’s home burst into flames, KRON reported.

“We were having a sleepover and we were decorating our tent and then we hear this loud explosion,” said Abby Reiswig, KTVU reported.

The teenager dashed across the street to see smoke billowing from the house, KPIX reported.

Mike Wright, who happened to be driving past when the fire broke out, had already rushed inside the smoke-filled home to look for the residents, KRON reported.

“When I walked into the doorway, it was pitch black,” Wright said, according to the station. “I couldn’t see anything.”

He found a woman in a wheelchair and another using a walker trying to escape, KPIX reported. Wright helped them outside, where Abby assisted them down a ramp away from the house.

“It was a lot of smoke so yeah, it was scary,” Abby said, KRON reported. “The smoke was really bad and the fire was starting to spread to the house more.”

Thanks to their help, the two women made it out safely, KPIX reported.

“Of course we were super proud,” said Ian Lasater, Abby’s father, KTVU reported. “I think every parent would want their kid to maybe react that way. Maybe not being so close to a fire, but helping someone in need is awesome.”

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District says a microwave fire sparked the blaze, which displaced six people in all, East County Today reported.

