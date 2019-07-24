National
The blood in this meat might be human blood. The meat went to restaurants
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
Possible blood in the beef — human blood in the beef — caused the latest not-food-in-your-food recall, which was made by U.S. Foods Saturday.
“The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production” on Thursday, the USDA recall notice states.
The beef went to restaurants in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. The restaurants are, of course, told to put the beef in the garbage, not on the grill. The tonnage of the recalled beef, 712 pounds, is feathery compared to the usual USDA product recall.
Anyone with questions can call U.S. Foods’ Sara Matheu at 847-720-2392.
Comments