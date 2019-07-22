‘Tacky as hell’: Macy’s drops ‘mom jeans’ portion plates in body-shaming clash

Macy's has removed plates with portion labels such as "mom jeans" and "skinny jeans" after Alie Ward, a science correspondent for CBS, criticized the company. Screengrab from Alie Ward.

Macy’s has pulled plates labeled with portion sizes like “mom jeans” and “skinny jeans” from its shelves, saying it “missed the mark.”

Now people on the internet are weighing in. Some say the plates are “tacky as hell,” while others argue the department store chain shouldn’t have removed the product and even asked Macy’s for an extra set of the dishware.

Alie Ward, a science correspondent for CBS, tweeted Sunday that the plates should be banned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Other plates designed and sold by the company Pourtions include labeling such as “feed me” vs. “feed bag,” “spaghetti” or “get to the spa” and “manicotti” or “man overboard,” according to its website.

“Research shows that people unintentionally consume more calories when faced with larger portions,” the company’s website says. “So, to keep you from overindulging, our tableware collection provides helpful —and hilarious — visual cues.”

Macy’s doesn’t see it that way. The department store chain said it’s removing the plates.

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

Ward’s tweet and Macy’s decision set off a Twitter fight about bans, body shaming and dishware.

Portion control isn’t a bad thing, but damn these plates are tacky as hell. The words on nice dinner plates? Ew. And if I wanted plates with the circles, I’d get them from a specialty store, not Macy’s I’m glad they’re gone. — lacey (@imtheheppest) July 22, 2019

i actually want those macy’s plates i need to be shamed into portion control — schrödinger’s rat (@ratgenders) July 22, 2019

Is there a problem with portion sizes?? Yep, most definitely. Is this “be a model who barely eats” plate set the way to address it? Nope. I’d never have bought these as a buyer for Macy’s and I am continually trying to improve my diet/eat less. Where is common sense???? https://t.co/7Rk43QtFQX — Kris Colvin (@KrisColvin) July 22, 2019

Macy’s just casually promoting eating disorders and body shaming. MOM JEANS FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/ZwZaJVw91F — Aubrey D (@aubswashername) July 21, 2019

Since you are not going to be selling them anymore, would you mind sending me a set? I think they are hilarious — Rachel WifeThenMama (@Wife_Then_Mama) July 22, 2019

Don’t pull those from the shelf. If people don’t want them they won’t buy them. Let everyone choose instead of the vocal ONE. — tommy tom (@cynicaloracle) July 22, 2019

Hi Alie,

Some products we carry are light-hearted and fun. We certainly hope anyone struggling with portion control gets advice from a doctor, not a plate they bought from us. --- What Macy's should have said. — JWCDeuce (@JWCDeuce) July 22, 2019

Hey @Macys, I think it's pretty cool you heard her message and took steps to address the problem. Good on you, folks. — Kate O'Donnell (@Kate_Grace_O) July 22, 2019

By Monday afternoon, Ward’s tweet had received more than 3,000 responses.