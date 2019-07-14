National
Toddler running to grandfather slips and gets run over by lawnmower, Indiana cops say
Tragedy struck an Indiana family while a man mowed his lawn on Saturday, police say.
William Waltermire was mowing his lawn Saturday afternoon when his 2-year-old grandson ran out to meet him, police said in a Facebook post.
The boy, who was being chased by his grandmother, slipped and fell while Waltermire was driving the lawnmower in reverse. The boy went under the lawnmower while it was moving, police say.
Waltermire and his wife called an ambulance and the boy was taken to an area hospital. He was then flown to another facility to be treated for “serious injuries.”
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, but have called it a “terrible accident.”
