National
Man mistakenly released from Florida jail arrested in Georgia — he’s facing murder charge
A man who was mistakenly released from a Broward jail May 30 has been arrested in Jesup, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.
Eric Vail, who is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 26 murder of Wadarius Harris in West Park, will be extradited to Broward.
According to BSO, members of the department’s SWAT/Fugitive Unit, who are also part of the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, have been looking for Vail since May 30.
BSO blamed Vail’s release on a communication issue with the courts. In a timeline released last month, BSO said it never received paperwork that said Vail had a first-degree murder charge. So when the second-degree murder charge was dropped, he was released, BSO said.
The task force, working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Police Department, found Vail Wednesday in a mobile home in Jesup.
“Vail resisted at first and barricaded himself inside the mobile home,” BSO said.
After a three-hour standoff, Vail was taken into custody.
Comments