National

Giant cactus impales windshield after driver crosses median, Arizona firefighters say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By

Touching a single spine of a prickly cactus can be painful enough. So what happens when an entire cactus comes crashing through a driver’s windshield?

That’s exactly what happened to a driver in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, but “miraculously, no injuries were reported,” according to the Northwest Fire District.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m., authorities wrote in a Twitter post sharing a photo of the crash. The picture shows a gigantic saguaro impaling the windshield of the car.

Fire District spokesperson Crystal Kasnoff said the driver went over the median on a road and struck the large, prickly cactus, 3TV reports. The saguaro narrowly missed the driver, KOLD reports.

Authorities took a man into custody following the wreck, according to KVOA.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo said a 911 call reported the median-crossing, cactus-hitting driver, who did have minor injuries and appeared to be impaired, the Arizona Daily Star reports.

The one-car crash occurred around East Orange Grove Road and North First Avenue, according to the Daily Star.

Video recorded by KVOA from the scene shows the car partially on a sidewalk, its front pointing the opposite direction of traffic.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Profile Image of Jared Gilmour
Jared Gilmour

Jared Gilmour is a McClatchy national reporter based in San Francisco. He covers everything from health and science to politics and crime. He studied journalism at Northwestern University and grew up in North Dakota.

  Comments  