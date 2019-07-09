3 stabbed at random in downtown Seattle; suspect arrested

Media gather at the corner of 6th and Pine St. in downtown Seattle, where several stabbings occurred Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Via Twitter, police said two people were transported to a local hospital, including a 75-year-old man who was in stable condition. The suspect was apprehended shortly after the stabbings. Ellen M. Banner

Authorities say three people were stabbed at random in downtown Seattle and a suspect is in custody.

Seattle Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a blotter post that a 79-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the back were taken to Harborview Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman who updated the older man's age says he was in serious condition while the other man was satisfactory.

Police say another man was stabbed in the forearm and treated at the scene.

Police say 29-year-old Christopher Morisette was arrested nearby. Police say officers recovered a knife and the man's clothes, which he had removed.

Police booked Morisette into jail for investigation of assault and a state Department of Corrections violation.

It wasn't known if Morisette has a lawyer.