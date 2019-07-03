Wife shoots at husband home on lunch break, but she’s the one who died, Illinois cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An argument led to tragedy for an Illinois couple on Monday.

Officials say a woman, 47, got into a heated dispute with her husband, 51, while he was home for lunch in Long Grove, Illinois., according to the Daily Herald. The two were arguing over finances, the newspaper reported.

During the argument, the woman grabbed a gun from an upstairs bedroom and fired a shot at her husband. The shot missed, lodging the bullet in a wall, police said in a news release.

When a struggle for the gun ensued, the gun went off, striking and killing the woman, according to the news release.

The Lake County Coroner said Barbara Bell Powers died from a “gunshot wound to the head,” WGN reported.

The husband was taken into custody but released on Monday evening, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Officials say this was not the first time the woman threatened her husband with a gun. Police reports from Texas, where the couple used to live, between 2007 and 2013 show two separate instances in which she threatened her husband and another person, the Daily Herald reported.