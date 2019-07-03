Officer who shot man attacking him with a sword won’t be charged, Virginia police say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A Virginia officer who shot a man attacking him with a sword won’t face charges, police said Tuesday.

Timberville police were called to a home on June 26 for an “ongoing domestic situation” and, when they arrived, found a man who had barricaded himself inside, the Virginia State Police said.

An officer managed to get into the house but, when he did, the man began attacking him with a sword, Virginia State Police said.

The officer shot the man identified as MIchael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville, Va, and he died at the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center to be treated for “serious injuries” and has since been released, police said.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s responded to the scene and investigated the incident at the request of the Timberville Police Chief.

On Tuesday, the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha L. Garst told the Virginia State Police that the officer will not face any charges. The officer’s name was not released.