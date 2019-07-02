Road-rage attacker in blackface says Hawaii court is treating him ‘like a black man’

Screengrab from KITV video

A man convicted of attacking three people in a 2016 road-rage attack accused a Hawaii court of treating him “like a black man” Monday — while wearing makeshift blackface, KITV reported.

Mark Char, 60, apparently used a permanent marker to cover his face and head with black ink before a sentencing hearing for attempted murder and assault, Hawaii News New reported.

“The reason why I’m like this is because I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court, treating me like a black man, so today I’m gonna be a black man,” Char told the judge, KITV reported.

Char maintains that he attacked three people with a knife and pepper spray along an Oahu freeway in August 2016 in self-defense, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. A jury found Char guilty in the attack, which almost killed one man, in March.

“Now this kangaroo court is trying to give me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys ― in essence, treating me like a black man,” Char said on Monday, Hawaii News Now reported.

Judge Todd Eddins said the blackface rant “continues a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice,” according to the station. He sentenced Char to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“What you need to do is look in the mirror,” Eddins told Char, KITV reported. “And if you look in the mirror, Mr. Char, you’re not gonna see a black person. You’re gonna see a menace. You’re gonna see a menace to society.”

In the Aug. 1, 2016, incident on the H-1 freeway media on Oahu, Char stabbed the driver of another car and assaulted the man’s passenger and a third driver who had stopped to break up the fight, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

While witnesses said Char attacked the others, including biting the second driver’s fingers, he testified that he’d only defended himself following aggressive driving and “brake checks” on the freeway, according to the publication.

