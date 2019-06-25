He was accused of killing Pinky the flamingo at a Florida theme park. Now he’s dead, too

Watch Pinky the Flamingo dance the ‘Flamingo Flamenco’ Unlike wild flamingos, and even our other flamingo ambassadors, Pinky loved to dance for our guests. Flamingos are filter feeders, using their beaks to strain tasty morsels out of the water around them as they wade. To stir up the tastiest treats, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Unlike wild flamingos, and even our other flamingo ambassadors, Pinky loved to dance for our guests. Flamingos are filter feeders, using their beaks to strain tasty morsels out of the water around them as they wade. To stir up the tastiest treats,

Joseph Carrao, who was charged with causing the death of a beloved flamingo at Busch Gardens in 2016, was killed earlier this month when he was hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The charges against Carrao, who was awaiting an August trial, were dropped last week after prosecutors learned of his death, the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday.

According to an FHP incident report, Carrao was crossing an Orlando street early in the morning of June 5 when he was hit. FHP said he was not in an intersection or crosswalk. The driver would likely not face charges, FHP said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joseph Anthony Corrao was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, after attacking Pinky the Dancing Flamingo at Busch Gardens in Tampa on Tuesday. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

On Aug. 2, Carrao was in the Tampa theme park with his family when he grabbed the bird and threw it to the ground, news stations reported at the time. The flamingo named Pinky was later euthanized.

Tampa police later arrested Carrao on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

A judge had ruled that Carrao was not competent to stand trial, but that ruling was changed earlier this year, WFTS Tampa Bay reported.