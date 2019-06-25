California, Texas among the least patriotic states in the US, new ranking says

Pro tips for shooting great fireworks photos Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita Eagle photographers Jaime Green and Travis Heying discuss and demonstrate how to successfully shoot good fireworks photos for the Fourth of July.

Patriotism is hard to define, but a new ranking has tried to measure it — and found that California is one of the least patriotic states in the country.

The least patriotic state of them all was New Jersey, followed by New York at No. 49 and California at No. 48 in the 50-state ranking, which was produced and released by personal finance website WalletHub on Monday, just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Texas clocked in at No. 46 in the patriotism ranking.

Back at the top of the list, New Hampshire was the No. 1 state, followed by Wyoming, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wisconsin, Alaska, South Carolina, Missouri and Minnesota at No. 10 in the list.

WalletHub said it compared states in two ways — their military engagement, and their civic engagement. How well each state scored in those categories was determined by 13 metrics.

California came in 37th in the military engagement ranking and 48th in civic engagement. Texas came in 11th and 49th in those categories respectively.

The most heavily weighted metric in the military engagement category was average military enlistees for every 1,000 civilian adults in the state from 2012 to 2017. Other metrics included veterans per capita and military reserves participation.

The most heavily weighted civic engagement metric was the share of adults who voted in the last presidential election. Presidential primary voting rates, volunteer rates and whether or not the state has civic education requirements were also considered, according to WalletHub.

The states with the highest average number of military enlistees were Georgia, Alaska, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama, while the states who voted at the highest rates in the 2016 election were Maine, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Hampshire and Minnesota, according to the ranking.

