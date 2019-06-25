Video shows Ga. police save baby thrown away in the woods: ‘Look how precious you are’

Watch sheriff’s deputies find newborn baby in plastic bag in GA woods A newborn baby was found in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia earlier this month and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released the body cam video of her being found. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A newborn baby was found in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia earlier this month and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released the body cam video of her being found.

Body cam footage shows deputies saving the baby who was found earlier this month wrapped in plastic in the woods.

The newborn baby girl, who hospital staff named India, was found June 6 in Forsyth County, Georgia. She was wrapped in a plastic shopping bag and crying.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released video from a deputy’s body cam on Monday. It shows deputies finding the crying infant and unwrapping her from the plastic bag. The baby appears to have her umbilical cord still attached.

“I’m so sorry,” someone in the video repeatedly says to the baby.

The video also shows the baby holding the finger of one of the first responders.

“Look how precious you are,” someone else says.

The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for any information on baby India, who is “thriving” under the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The video was released “in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” the Sheriff’s Office said.