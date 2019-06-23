Man electrocuted at telephone pole may have been stealing copper, Texas police say

What to do if somebody has been electrocuted The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know.

When Dallas police responded to a call about a body on the side of the road, they thought he’d been hit by a car, Dallas News reported.

In reality, he’d been electrocuted.

Police say a witness heard a “loud bang” then saw Gabriel Monjaraz, 25, lying next to the curb, NBCDFW reported.

About 20 feet away, police found a telephone pole marked with black, KDFW reported. Monjaraz was wearing rubber gloves and officials believe he was attempting to steal copper from the transformer, according to the TV station.