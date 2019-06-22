Prosecutor could decide on seventh trial in Mississippi case

FILE - In this June 14, 2010 file photograph, Clemmie Flemming points out to prosecutor Doug Evans, center, where she spotted Curtis Giovanni Flowers on the morning of four slayings at Tardy Furniture in Greenwood, Miss. Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor who has tried the same man six times in a death penalty case now will decide whether to seek a seventh trial after the U.S. Supreme Court found racial bias in jury selection. Taylor Kuykendall

A Mississippi prosecutor who has tried the same man six times in a death penalty case now will decide whether to seek a seventh trial after the U.S. Supreme Court found racial bias in jury selection.

District Attorney Doug Evans faces that decision after the high court on Friday threw out the latest trial results in the case of Curtis Flowers.

Flowers is accused of killing four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996. Evans has tried Flowers six times, with four convictions overturned and two cases ending in mistrials.

Evans' efforts to exclude black jurors led to Flowers' appeal to the nation's highest court.

Victims' relatives say Flowers is the killer, but the defense says he's innocent.

Evans has told reporters he hadn't decided whether to try Flowers again.