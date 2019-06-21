Motorcycles, pickup crash in ‘devastating,’ fatal scene

Motorcycles and a pickup truck apparently collided on a rural two-lane highway, leading to what witnesses described as multiple fatalities and a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help.

State police declined to release details Friday evening about the crash on U.S. 2 in Randolph, including the number of dead. A photo posted by WMUR-TV showed motorcycles and wreckage scattered across the highway and a truck on the shoulder in flames.

Jerry Hamanne, co-owner of a nearby bed-and-breakfast that was hosting one of the bikers in the group, said he and a doctor also staying at his inn went to the scene to help. Others tried to assist as best they could.

One group applied a tourniquet, he said. Some victims were already dead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"It was so devastating to see the bodies on the road," Hamanne said. "My God, I don't want to see something like this again."

The crash happened about 500 feet from lodging where most of the motorcyclists were staying, Hamanne said. They were part of a group from Boston, he said.

Rich Wallingford, who co-owns the inn with Hamanne, said he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer.

"It's a very sad night," he said.

The entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned.

Randolph is about a two-hour drive north of Concord, the capital, and a three-hour drive from Boston.