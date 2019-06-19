Watch Duke, UNC basketball stars have shootout with nacho cheese on ‘Tonight Show’

Pelicans win Zion sweepstakes, will choose first in NBA Draft The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson.

This may be the only time UNC’s Coby White gets to sink an ice cream cake to win big against a Duke player.

NBA draft stars, including Duke’s RJ Barrett and UNC’s White, went on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to go head to head in a “random object shootout” on the late-night talk show Tuesday.

In addition to the “Fudgie the Whale” cake that said “Congrats you’re in the NBA,” the college basketball stars also tried to shoot with a sneaker filled with nacho cheese, a mannequin head with a Knicks hat and a water balloon filled with Gatorade.

Duke’s Barrett caused a little stir for the New York audience when he took the Knicks hat off the mannequin and almost ⁠— almost ⁠— put it on.

The NBA draft will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. ESPN reports Barrett will most likely go to the New York Knicks on the third pick in the draft.

Duke’s Zion Williamson will likely go to the New Orleans Pelicans as the first pick, according to ESPN.

UNC’s White is ranked eighth in the draft, ESPN reports.

