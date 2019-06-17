Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a news conference, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in South Bend, Ind., as South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott, left, and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, listen. Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg changed his campaign schedule to return to South Bend for the late night news conference, after authorities say a man died after a shooting involving a police officer. Santiago Flores

A police officer fatally shot a black man in South Bend, Indiana, the city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

Buttigieg returned Sunday to South Bend, where he said the death would be thoroughly investigated. He has also canceled a Monday campaign stop in New York.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says police responded Sunday to a call about a suspicious person going through cars.

An officer confronted a man in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The prosecutor's office says the man exited the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife raised and the officer opened fire.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend, died later at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the officer's race.